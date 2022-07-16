UN Has 'failed' To Take Balanced & Independent Stance On Vinnitsa Strike: Russian Diplomat

The United Nations (UN) -- an unbiased international governmental agency -- has “failed” to take an independent and a balanced stance on the recent developments in the Ukrainian city of Vinnitsa, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on July 15, according to Tass.

Zakharova was responding in context to recent statements made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said at a briefing that he was “appalled” by the strike in Vinnitsa that targeted the civilian infrastructure, claiming lives of 23 people including three children, and injuring at least a hundred others.

Guterres wrote in a tweet that he "is appalled by today's missile attack."

Ukraine armed forces met with foreign arms suppliers: Russia's MoD

Russia’s defence ministry, however, contradicted allegations that civilian buildings were targeted as he stressed that Thursday’s cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at the building where Ukrainian officials from its armed forces were meeting with the foreign arms suppliers.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova was quoted by Moscow’s state affiliated news agency Tass as saying that contrary to the requirements of the UN Charter, the Secretariat “fails to take an equidistant stance, which is what one would expect from the secretariat of the most reputable international organization, particularly designed to help resolve disputes.” She then emphasised that the UN Secretariat’s “goal” is not to take sides in controversial situations but to facilitate efforts to maintain peace and stability. “This is what they are paid for and what they are mandated to do,” she iterated.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry claimed that the strike on Vinnitsa with Kalibr high-precision missile "targeted a garrison officers' club where consultations between the command of the Ukrainian air forces and representatives of foreign weapons suppliers were underway.” "We recommend that Guterres ask Ukraine why the Kyiv regime keeps establishing military facilities in close proximity to civilian ones," the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson maintained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during an address to a conference at The Hague scheduled by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the European Commission and the Netherlands demanded a "special tribunal" to investigate Russia's atrocities in Ukraine. "Existing judicial institutions cannot bring all the guilty parties to justice. Therefore, a special tribunal is needed to address the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said as he labelled Vinnytsia strike an "open act of terrorism."