UN Hopeful About Russia-Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extension

The Black Sea Grain agreement could be extended for 120 days, confirmed the United Nations, reported CNN. Recently, Russia has agreed to continue with the deal but only for 60 days. The 60-day extension of the deal has been decided after rigorous discussions in Geneva. As per the CNN report: "The agreement is public, it's an open document. It foresees a rollover of 120 days," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. This Black Sea Grain agreement, which is between Russia and Ukraine, has been negotiated by the UN and Turkey.

The initiative was established in July 2022 with a guarantee of safe passage for ships carrying some of Ukraine's most important export such as grain and oilseeds. Recently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the war-ravaged Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, March 8. He was scheduled to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea grain agreement as well as other key issues.

Black Sea Grain agreement

According to the Russian state-run news agency RIA, on Monday, Russia and the UN agreed to a 60-day extension of the grain deal after the negotiations in Geneva, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. Notably, the Black Sea Grain deal would be expiring this weekend but with this extension, which has been negotiated by the UN, the deal would not be broken. Meanwhile, Russia's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov has called the 60-day extension a "goodwill gesture" on Russia's part when questioned about why the deal is not being extended for 120 days.

"With the help of an international organisation and Turkey, the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations against the Russian Federation were obtained and submitted to the Joint Co-ordination Centre (JCC) on November 1," stated the Russian defence ministry in a statement. Further, according to Russian Federation, the guarantees received "are adequate at this time" and would be resuming implementation of the agreement which focuses on the initiative " for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian Ports (the Black Sea Initiative)", which had been halted following the terrorist attack in Sevastopol.