UN Human Rights Council Names Experts To Investigate Possible Ukraine War Crimes

President of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, Ambassador Federico Villegas on Wednesday appointed a body of members to establish an independent international commission of inquiry into Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. Erik Møse of Norway, Jasminka Džumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia have been asked to serve as the three independent members of the recently established UN investigative committee. The three will investigate the “violations of international humanitarian law in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation," a statement released by the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commission read on March 30.

In order to appoint the investigation team, a resolution 49/1 was passed on 4 March 2022, post which the UN held an "urgent debate” and the Human Rights Council selected the person to represent the team. “The Commission of Inquiry was mandated to “investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation,” the UN said in the statement.

Team to consolidate and analyse evidence of human rights violations in Ukraine

The three-person commission will collect, consolidate and analyse evidence of human rights violations and abuses during the Ukraine invasion by the Russian forces. This will include identifying the “gender dimension, and systematically record and preserve all information, documentation, and evidence, including interviews, witness testimony and forensic material, consistent with international law standards, in view of any future legal proceedings”.

The UN’s investigative committee has been established for an initial duration of one year and will collect facts, circumstances, and root causes of any war crimes. It will also consolidate and build upon the work of the human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine in coordination with the mission and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The team will also identify the Russian entities responsible for human rights violations and related crimes committed in Ukraine and will ensure that they are held accountable. After the investigation, the committee will provide an update to the Human Rights Council at its 51st session in September 2022, as well as a comprehensive written report at its 52nd session in March 2023. They will also submit a report to the UN General Assembly at its 77th session.

Image: AP