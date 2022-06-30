UN Human Rights Documents Over 10,000 Casualties In Ukraine Since Inception Of War

Russia's armed attack against Ukraine has caused 10,631 civilian casualties, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. In a report published on June 29, the UN agency said that the hostilities have led to a grave deterioration in the human rights situation across the country, the agency added. Of these 4,731 people were killed during the war,while 5,901 others were injured.

From 24 February to 15 May, at least 95 girls, 98 boys, 985 women, 1,519 men and 1,227 persons whose sex is still unknown were killed since Feb 24, and at least 104 girls, 126 boys, 604 women, 907 men and 2,703 persons whose sex is still unknown were injured OHCHR said. The war has also caused significant civilian infrastructure damage. Ukrainian housing has been impacted from the continuous assaults by the Russian troops, the OHCHR said. It recorded destruction to 182 medical facilities, and 230 educational facilities as a result of the shelling. "The attacks also endangered the lives of civilians and infringed on the enjoyment of other human rights, including the rights to health, work, education and housing," the agency stated.

Mass displacement of civilian population due to war

The hostilities have also caused mass displacement of the civilian population, with grave implications to human rights, including economic and social rights, according to the UN agency. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that over 6.2 million people have already fled Ukraine since the onset of the offensive by Russia.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) indicates that over 8 million were internally displaced.in the month of February. OHCHR also underscored the volatile security situation that has restricted the freedom of movement to and from regions occupied by Russian armed forces. This, it said, has reduced the civilians’ access to medical assistance, social protection and other basic services in Government-controlled territory." OHCHR has received reports that people attempting to leave Kherson, for example, have been denied permission to exit the region at checkpoints," the agency said. It added that there have been instances of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of representatives of local authorities, journalists, civil society activists and other civilians. The UN agency also highlighted the conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), although it remains difficult to assess the extent of violations, as survivors are often not willing or able to be interviewed, it said.