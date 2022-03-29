United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday, launched an initiative for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine. As the war continued for the fifth week, he said that he had instructed the UN under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency to explore arrangements for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war-hit Ukraine. Talking about the invasion, he said that over one month of combat has led to the “senseless” loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of 10 million people, and never-seen-before inflation.

"Today I am announcing that in the exercise of my good offices, I have asked Martin Griffiths, the coordinator of our humanitarian work worldwide, immediately to explore with the parties involved the possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine," he told reporters.

The solution is political

According to Guterres, the solution to the war was political and not humanitarian. “I, am, therefore, appealing for an immediate cease-fire to allow for progress in serious negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement based on principles of the United Nations Charter". He reckoned that the ceasefire will help essential aid to be delivered to Ukrainians in need. "I hope a cease-fire will also help to address the global consequences of this war, which risk compounding the deep hunger crisis in many developing countries that already lack fiscal space to invest in their recovery from the pandemic, and now face soaring food and energy costs."

It has been over a month since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. The gruesome conflict has not only affected Ukraine, which was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power, but also neighbouring countries.

More recently, its repercussions were felt in the Bosphorus strait, which links Red to the Mediterranean Sea. A total of 420 mines were deployed off the coast of Odesa by Ukrainian authorities to deter Russian troops. It is now known how many of them are currently floating free in the Black Sea or if any of them had entered the Mediterranean, but experts have said the mines pose a serious threat to ships.

