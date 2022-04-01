UN Nuclear Agency To Send Support Mission To Chernobyl As Russian Troops Vacate NPP

The UN Nuclear Agency has said that it was preparing to send representatives to the radioactive waste facilities at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The announcement came as the Russian troops controlling the occupied site vacated, handing the control back to Ukrainian troops, as they moved eastwards. It is pertinent to note here that IAEA diector Rafael Mariano Grossis said that Kyiv had “presumed” that the rest of the vacation would follow, however, there is no guarantee for the same.

"The IAEA is in close consultations with Ukrainian authorities on sending the Agency's first assistance and support mission to (Chernobyl) in the next few days," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Russian exposed to radiations

Last week, Ukrainian officials had demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Chernobyl area warning that ammunition could explode. Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk urged the UN Security Council to immediately take measures to demilitarise the exclusion zone near Chernobyl. Later, citing the reason for withdrawal from Chernobyl area, Moscow said that its troops received “significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant.

However, IAEA notified that it "has not been able to confirm reports of Russian forces receiving high doses of radiation while being in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. The IAEA is seeking further information in order to provide an independent assessment of the situation."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. Despite repeated requests from Kyiv, NATO has refused to directly interfere in the ongoing conflict but has increasingly supplied combat equipment and weapons to Ukrainian troops. Previously, Germany had provided 1000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine. More recently, Ukrainian troops conducted an aerial strike on oil depots on two Rusian cities, making a major development in the war that was largely dominated by Kremlin. However, Zelenskyy warned against "future battles" as situation in country's south and eastern part remained difficult.

(Image: AP)