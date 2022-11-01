UN Nuclear Watchdog Starts Probe In Ukraine Following Russia's 'dirty Bomb' Accusation

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that it has initiated inspections in war-torn Ukraine as part of its "independent verification" of Moscow's claims that Kyiv is making 'dirty bombs'. The United Nation's nuclear watchdog released a statement saying that Director General Rafael Grossi noted “IAEA inspectors had begun – and would soon complete – verification activities at (the) two locations in Ukraine".

According to the statement from IAEA, the agency also stated that Grossi would "later this week provide his initial conclusions" regarding the inspections. Furthermore, this inspection came after receiving a formal request to dispatch teams of inspectors from the government of Ukraine.

The statement further said that Ukraine made this request after the Russian Federation alleged that the two locations, which are under IAEA safeguards and have frequently been inspected by IAEA inspectors, are engaged in operations connected to the potential manufacture of dirty bombs. The goal of the safeguards inspections is to find any "possible undeclared nuclear activities" or materials connected to the creation of dirty bombs. One of the two facilities was investigated by the IAEA a month ago, but no unauthorised nuclear items or activity were discovered there.

DG Grossi said IAEA safeguards inspectors had begun – and would soon complete – verification activities at two locations in #Ukraine, following a request from the 🇺🇦 government. Later this week he will provide his initial conclusions from these activities. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) October 31, 2022

Ukraine refuted Russian claims that it would use a 'dirty bomb'

Grossi's response to Ukraine's request was earlier praised by Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine. Kuleba stated on Twitter that IAEA inspectors will soon arrive in Ukraine to demonstrate that "Ukraine neither has any dirty bombs nor plans to develop them." He emphasised that the "good cooperation" between Ukraine, its allies, and the IAEA had allowed them to "foil Russia's dirty bomb disinfo campaign."

I appreciate @RafaelMGrossi’s prompt response to our invitation. IAEA experts are expected to arrive shortly and prove Ukraine has neither any dirty bombs nor plans to develop them. Good cooperation with IAEA and partners allows us to foil Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinfo campaign. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has refuted Russian claims that it would use a dirty bomb. The Ukrainian president asked on October 23, in response to Russia's assertions, "who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war?" President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily night speech to the country highlighted Russia’s unjustified aggression in the war. He emphasised, "It was Russia who blackmailed with the radiation disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP". He went on to add that Russian missiles precisely pass over Ukrainian nuclear facilities. Additionally, he stated that the Russian military was using their explosion as blackmail after mining the Kakhovka HPP dam and aggravating the situation.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that Russia is the nation that uses banned anti-personnel mines, phosphorous bombs, and a variety of other weapons against civilian infrastructure.

(Image: AP)