UN Observer PACE Demands Forming Criminal Tribunal To Probe Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

On April 27, Wednesday, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) approved a resolution condemning Russian military aggression in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian media, the PACE voted for the immediate establishment of a tribunal to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, describing it as an "act of unprecedented gravity."

The Assembly reaffirmed its unequivocal condemnation of Russia's military offensive in Kyiv, as well as its solidarity with Ukraine and its nationals, reiterating its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. PACE has called for the international community to take "decisive action" to defend the democratic world order, as well as for unity in support of Ukraine and maximum pressure on the Russian Federation to cease its aggression immediately and unconditionally.

PACE 'alarmed' by mounting evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops

Russia's aggression had also caused the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II, posed a challenge to global governance and resulted in a sharp surge in energy costs and food insecurity, according to the parliamentarians. PACE stated that it is "alarmed by mounting evidence of atrocities committed by Russian armed forces" and pledged its full support for all efforts aimed at investigating Russian violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as other international criminalities such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, and ensuring the aggressor's accountability.

Simultaneously, the assembly advocated stepping up the Council of Europe's engagement with Belarusian and Russian civil society, human rights defenders, independent journalists, academia, and democratic forces that uphold the organization's values and principles.

Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent development, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Thursday that the alliance is ready to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia for years, including assisting Kyiv in transitioning from Soviet-era weapons to modern Western military equipment. "We need to be prepared for the long term…There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years," Stoltenberg said at a youth meeting in Brussels, adding that NATO countries were preparing to assist Ukraine in transitioning to NATO-standard weapons.

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, has arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The UN Secretary-General will also meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and go to an unknown location outside of the capital. Guterres met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week, and the two are alleged to have discussed the possibility of evacuating the besieged Azovstal steel facility in Mariupol.

Image: AP