UN Official Condemns School Bombing In Ukraine; 'stark Reminder Of Cruelty Of This War'

Amid the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine and UN Assistant Secretary-General Amin Awad issued a statement after Russia launched missile strikes on a school shelter at Bilohorivka village in the Luhansk region. Condemning the incident, he stated that this is "yet another stark reminder of the cruelty of ongoing war." He also expressed sympathies with victims and their families. In his nightly address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that at least 60 people lost their lives after Russian troops attacked the school where nearly 90 people were seeking shelter.

Awad further stated that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be spared in times of war as these obligations under international humanitarian law are non-negotiable. "The sooner we seek a peaceful end to the war, the better for the people here in Ukraine and everywhere in the world," he said in a statement. Further, Awad remarked that the UN agencies and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war.

'Schools must never be attacked or used for military purposes': UNICEF

Meanwhile, UNICEF Executive Director also strongly denounced the incident stating that "schools must never be attacked or used for military purposes." "We do not yet know how many children might have been killed or injured in the reported bombing, but we fear this attack has just added to the hundreds of children who have already lost their lives in this war. Families who were caught up in this attack should have been celebrating Mother’s Day today in Ukraine, not mourning the loss of loved ones," Catherine Russell said in a statement. He went on to say that this latest attack is just one of many instances in this war where human lives have been totally disregarded.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 75th on Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russian attacks would only get worse, and some cities imposed curfews or advised residents not to gather in public in the lead-up to 'Victory Day.' Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have claimed that Russia has lost around 25,500 troops so far since the onset of war in late February.

