UN OHCHR Estimates Over 1900 Civilians Killed, 2600 Injured In Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

The United Nations on Friday, April 15, have stated that as many as 1,982 civilians have been killed, and 2,651 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), casualties caused by the war are feared to be higher as information from some locations has been delayed and some reports are still "pending corroboration." The case applies to Mariupol in the Donetsk region, Izium in the Kharkiv region, Popasna in the Luhansk region and Borodianka in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the statement, said, "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes." According to OHCHR, an estimated 511 men, 323 women, 56 boys, and 34 girls as well as 72 children have been killed since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. In addition, the gender of 986 adults has not been confirmed yet. Of the total 2651 people injured, there were 313 men, 230 women, 53 girls and 56 boys, and 147 children as well as 1,852 adults whose gender remains unknown. The war casualties have been reported by the OHCHR as the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for the second month.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement.

More than 4.7 million Ukrainians flee

Russian armed forces launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the intense hostilities between the two warring nations have displaced more than 4.7 million Ukrainians into neighbouring countries. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Poland has admitted 2,720,622 Ukrainians that fled the Russian troops’ attack on Ukraine. As many as 726,857 Ukrainians have been taken in Romania and 419,499 people have travelled to Moldova. Furthermore, 329,597 Ukrainians have moved to Slovakia to escape war and 447,053 people have been taken in by Hungary. According to UNHCR, more than 7 million people have been estimated to be internally displaced in Ukraine due to the conflict between the two nations.

