Amid the aggressive Russian onslaught against Ukraine, the United Nations has established safe spaces along the Ukrainian border as well as provided food aid to almost 3,30,000 individuals since the Russian invasion on February 24.

The two agencies, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with local administrations and civil society organisations, have established "Blue Dots" centers, which are "one-stop safe spaces for children and women", at various locations along Ukraine's border in neighbouring countries, as per UN report.

While addressing a press briefing on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General's spokesperson, said that unaccompanied and separated children are identified and protected in "Blue Dots" facilities, which also serve as a hub for crucial services and information for traveling families.

According to UNICEF report, children escaping the conflict in Ukraine face a greater risk of human trafficking and exploitation. Traffickers frequently aim to profit from the turmoil of large-scale population movements, and the risk to Ukranian children is significant and rising, with over 1.5 million children fleeing Ukraine as refugees since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, and numerous others displaced by violence within the nation.

In addition to this, 'Blue Dots' have already been built and will be expanded in the upcoming weeks, including 34 in Poland.

WFP reached over 330,000 individuals in Ukraine with food assistance since Russia's invasion

Furthermore, Dujarric has highlighted that the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has reached over 330,000 individuals with food assistance in Ukraine since the invasion. He also mentioned that food distribution to cooperative partners is being prioritised.

Dujarric went on to say that food distribution to working partners is also increasing, with over 900 metric tonnes delivered in the previous several days. According to the UN report, WFP's bread delivery through partners in Kharkiv nearly doubled, reaching roughly 78 metric tonnes for about 260,000 individuals.

WFP's partners in Kyiv have provided over 325 metric tonnes of vegetable oil and 478 metric tonnes of wheat flour to almost 70,000 needy individuals, following the delivery of 26 metric tonnes of high-energy biscuits. Around 2.2 metric tonnes of assorted canned food were handed to the most disadvantaged in Dnipro.

Meanwhile, this came after UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad revealed that the first humanitarian relief convoy from the United Nations had arrived in Sumy, Ukraine. The United Nations and its allies in Ukraine have delivered the first truckload of crucial humanitarian supplies to Sumy, one of the country's most war-torn districts.

