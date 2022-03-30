UN: Over 3.9 Million People Fled War-torn Ukraine Since Russia Initiated Full-scale War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over a month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi has revealed that more than 3.9 million people have been forced to abandon the war-torn nation and flee for safety to the neighbouring countries, making it the world's fastest-growing refugee catastrophe since World War II. According to the latest statistics from UNHCR, over 2.3 million people have fled to Poland to escape Russian bombs and gunfire.

As per the current statistics, an additional 6.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced within Ukraine's boundaries, with approximately 13 million trapped in impacted regions or unable to depart due to increased security risks, bridge as well as road destruction, and a lack of resources or information on where to seek safety and shelter, UN News reported.

Following Poland, Romania has taken nearly 600,000 Ukrainian refugees, while Moldova has welcomed 385,000 individuals, whereas Hungary with 360,000 and Slovakia with 280,000. The UNHCR report noted that Poland has sheltered nearly 2,314,623 Ukrainian citizens since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Furthermore, Ukrainian refugees have also made their way west to Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as south to Spain and Italy, CTV News reported. Italy has already taken in over 60,000 Ukrainians and has pledged to take in more refugees.

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

In addition to this, UNHCR is even working in Ukraine to offer emergency, housing, and monetary support to individuals who have fled their homes, as well as crucial protective services. According to UN News, the organisation is assisting in the coordination of the regional refugee response, providing crucial humanitarian and protection aid, and assisting authorities in increasing their capacity to welcome and host new arrivals.

Moreover, World Food Programme (WFP) is putting together a big effort to feed populations stranded in key cities and aid for others who have fled to neighbouring countries as a result of the fighting. Volunteers from the UN's emergency food agency are also establishing activities and centers in various neighbouring countries to help bring humanitarian aid into Ukraine.

According to UN News, WFP Executive Director David Beasley warned, “There cannot be a harvest where it’s raining bombs.” He went on to say, “Millions of people in Ukraine are living their worst nightmare and, unless the war stops now, the breadbasket of Europe will be unable to feed itself.”

Image: AP