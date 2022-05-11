UN Records Nearly 7,172 Civilian Causalities In Ukraine Since Onset Of War On Feb 24

As the Russian military continues to bombard key Ukrainian cities, leading to widespread destruction and crisis, the United Nations has now revealed that the conflict has resulted in 7,172 civilian causalities in the war-ravaged nation. Since the onset of the conflict, Kremlin's aggressive assault has killed nearly 3,459 people and injured 3,713 others, according to the UN's human rights agency. However, the organisation further claimed that the actual number of causalities is expected to be substantially higher.

⚡️UN: 7,172 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia’s war.



According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of midnight on May 9, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 3,459 civilians and wounded 3,713 since Feb. 24. The agency believes the actual figures are much higher. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2022

Furthermore, according to the latest estimate from Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office, at least 226 children have lost their lives in the ex-Soviet state since the military offensive was initiated. Furthermore, over 417 children have been injured as a result of the war. Nonetheless, the actual number of children slain in Ukraine is likely to be higher since they exclude casualties in places where fighting still continues and also in territories under Russian control, Kyiv Independent reported.

⚡️Prosecutors: Russia’s war killed at least 226 children since Feb. 24, injured 417.



However, the figures are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the areas where hostilities are ongoing and in the Russian-occupied areas. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s state emergency services have reported the total number of explosives, bombs and munitions they have dealt with. According to The Guardian, the state emergency services, on their Telegram channel, claimed that they had dealt with 102,676 explosive devices, which includes 1,967 aircraft bombs ever since the onset of the invasion.

Russia targeting Odesa Port to disrupt the supply of weapons

Moreover, Ukrainian officials stated that Russia has shelled the strategic port of Odesa in an apparent attempt to destabilise supply routes and Western military supplies. As per media reports, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba seemed to provide a hint that the government could move beyond simply forcing Russia back to areas it or its allies controlled during February 24 invasion.

Furthermore, Ukrainian forces remained cooped up at a steel facility in Mariupol, preventing Russia from gaining control of the city. Russian aircraft continued to strike the facility, bombing 34 times in 24 hours, according to the defending regiment.

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier last week, Kremlin's Defense Ministry said that Russia had targeted military equipment delivered to Ukraine by the US and European Nations. Russian operations targeted at interrupting the flow of Western weaponry to Ukrainian forces happened near the Bohodukhiv railway station near Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, as per Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov.

(Image: AP)