Last Updated:

UN Records Nearly 7,172 Civilian Causalities In Ukraine Since Onset Of War On Feb 24

As the Russian military is continuously bombarding Ukrainian cities, United Nations (UN) revealed that the conflict has resulted in 7,172 civilian causalities

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Ukraine war

Image: AP


As the Russian military continues to bombard key Ukrainian cities, leading to widespread destruction and crisis, the United Nations has now revealed that the conflict has resulted in 7,172 civilian causalities in the war-ravaged nation. Since the onset of the conflict, Kremlin's aggressive assault has killed nearly 3,459 people and injured 3,713 others, according to the UN's human rights agency. However, the organisation further claimed that the actual number of causalities is expected to be substantially higher.

Furthermore, according to the latest estimate from Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office, at least 226 children have lost their lives in the ex-Soviet state since the military offensive was initiated. Furthermore, over 417 children have been injured as a result of the war. Nonetheless, the actual number of children slain in Ukraine is likely to be higher since they exclude casualties in places where fighting still continues and also in territories under Russian control, Kyiv Independent reported. 

READ | Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s state emergency services have reported the total number of explosives, bombs and munitions they have dealt with. According to The Guardian, the state emergency services, on their Telegram channel, claimed that they had dealt with 102,676 explosive devices, which includes 1,967 aircraft bombs ever since the onset of the invasion.

READ | US Senate unveils resolution to urge Biden govt to label Russia as state sponsor of terror

Russia targeting Odesa Port to disrupt the supply of weapons 

Moreover, Ukrainian officials stated that Russia has shelled the strategic port of Odesa in an apparent attempt to destabilise supply routes and Western military supplies. As per media reports, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba seemed to provide a hint that the government could move beyond simply forcing Russia back to areas it or its allies controlled during February 24 invasion. 

READ | Ukraine claims Russia targeting Odesa port to disrupt shipments of weapons from West

Furthermore, Ukrainian forces remained cooped up at a steel facility in Mariupol, preventing Russia from gaining control of the city. Russian aircraft continued to strike the facility, bombing 34 times in 24 hours, according to the defending regiment. 

READ | US says Russia 'hasn't been eager' to talk with Ukraine in their peace efforts amid war

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier last week, Kremlin's Defense Ministry said that Russia had targeted military equipment delivered to Ukraine by the US and European Nations. Russian operations targeted at interrupting the flow of Western weaponry to Ukrainian forces happened near the Bohodukhiv railway station near Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, as per Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov. 

READ | UK MoD asserts Russia attempting to bolster its exposed garrison located on Snake Island

(Image: AP)

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine war, UN, Russia Ukraine war
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND