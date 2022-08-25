UN Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet Calls On Putin To End 'armed Attacks Against Ukraine'

As the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv continues to intensify, with the war entering its 6th month, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the ongoing war as its "unimaginably terrifying" for civilians. Also, the UN High Commissioner stressed the need for immediate demilitarisation at the Zaporizhzhia plant and urged both sides to respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

"Yesterday marked six months since Russia’s armed attack. Six unimaginably terrifying months for the people of Ukraine, 6.8 million of whom have had to flee their country. Millions of others have been internally displaced. We have documented at least 5,587 civilians killed and 7,890 injured. Of these casualties, nearly 1,000 are children, "as per the press release on the official website.

UN calls on Putin to immediately stop Ukraine war

"Six months on, the fighting continues, amid almost unthinkable risks posed to civilians and the environment as hostilities are conducted close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," she added.

"I call on the Russian President to halt armed attacks against Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant needs to be immediately demilitarized. Both parties must respect, at all times and in all circumstances, international human rights law and international humanitarian law. "The international community must insist on accountability for the many serious violations documented, some of which may amount to war crimes," she further suggested.

IAEA likely to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the coming days as Ukraine has informed the Agency about the recently renewed shelling in the region that is posing a threat to nuclear safety.

"These incidents show why the IAEA must be able to send a mission to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant very soon. I’m continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties so that this vital IAEA mission can take place without further delay. The IAEA’s presence will help stabilise the nuclear safety and security situation at the site and reduce the risk of a severe nuclear accident in Europe," said Director General Grossi.

"The mission is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed," he added.

Image: AP/Representative