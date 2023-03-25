UN Rights Official Expresses Concern Over Execution Of War Prisoners By Russia And Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to take more brutal turns, the United Nations on Saturday expressed serious concern over the execution of war prisoners by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

While addressing a press conference in Kyiv, Matilda Bogner, who is the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said she recently learned that both sides were involved in killing prisoners of war (POWs).

UN Rights official expresses concern over execution of war prisoners

"We are deeply concerned about the summary execution of up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons [out of action because of injury] by the Ukrainian armed forces, which we have documented," Bogner added, saying, "This was often perpetrated immediately upon capture on the battlefield. While we are aware of ongoing investigations by Ukrainian authorities into five cases involving 22 victims, we are not aware of any prosecution of the perpetrators," she added.

According to Bogner, more than 100 Russian prisoners of war interviewed by members of the mission claimed that they were tortured or ill-treated. The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine also expressed deep concern over the attackers' killing of 15 Ukrainian war prisoners after their capture. Bogner said Russia's Wagner mercenary group was responsible for killing 11 Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry thanked the UN mission for raising voice against the ongoing violations of international law by Russia. "At the same time, we consider it unacceptable to place responsibility on the victim of aggression," the ministry noted.

According to the UN Charter, "Ukraine has the right to self-defense," the ministry said. The Ukrainian ministry stated that Kyiv expects that the UN mission "will avoid any steps that could be interpreted as equating the victim and the aggressor." Dmytro Lubinets, who is the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, said Ukraine has been following the Geneva Conventions, the international law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war, and Ukraine is not involved in violation of any international law.

