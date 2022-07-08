UN Says 'hunger Catastrophe' Likely To Explode Due To Russian Blockade Of Ukrainian Grains

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to intensify unabated, it has not only led to the destruction of lives and properties in Ukraine, but the ongoing war is gradually pushing the world into a food crisis that could trigger a hunger catastrophe in the coming years. The director of the UN World Food Programme (UNWFP) has warned that a looming "hunger catastrophe" is expected to explode over the next two years, which could create the risk of unprecedented global political pressure, reported The Guardian.

UNWFP Director Patrick Beasley stated that the world is already witnessing an acute shortage of food due to Russian troops blocking 25 tonnes of Ukrainian grain, and the current situation would amount to a severe crisis if no short-and long-term reforms are made.

'Hunger catastrophe’ likely to explode due to Russian blockade: UN

The warning comes at a time when the number of people classified as "acutely food insecure" rose to 276 million from the previous 130 million. "This number has increased to 345 million due to the Ukraine crisis. And a staggering 50 million people in 45 countries are now just one step away from famine," Beasley said, as per The Guardian report.

"The international community must act to stop this looming hunger catastrophe in its tracks—or these numbers will explode." He further stated that "Global food markets have been plunged into turmoil, with soaring prices, export bans, and shortages of basic foodstuffs spreading far from Ukraine’s borders." Nations across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and even Latin America are feeling the heat from this conflict. "

Beasley emphasised that the food crisis has been exacerbated by the turmoil in the global fuel and fertiliser markets."Without urgent action, food production and crop yields will be slashed." "This raises the frightening possibility that, on top of today’s food-pricing crisis, the world will also face a genuine crisis of food availability over the next 12 to 24 months—and with it, the spectre of multiple famines," he added. It is pertinent to mention here that food prices reached a 10-year-high in 2022, and this crisis has further escalated due to Moscow's attack on Ukraine and its Black Sea blockade preventing the export of grain.

Image: AP/ Representative