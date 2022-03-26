The United Nations flagged that it has "satellite information" proving the existence of mass graves in the strategic port city of Mariupol, which is besieged by Russian troops. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner stated that the agency estimated that one of the mass graves held about 200 people. She described the situation in Mariupol "living hell" of civilian casualties, arbitrary detentions, and similar atrocities against those stranded.

Bogner also noted that with the intensified shelling by Russian armed troops, "day after day the death toll and human suffering in cities and towns of Ukraine is increasing." Speaking about the dire humanitarian situation, Bogner reckoned that the ordinary mortality rate had increased due to a lack of basic supplies like- food, water and electricity. "People are dying in the city who are not just civilian casualties," she said, as quoted by CNN.

Matilda Bogner, head of our Monitoring Mission there, describes the "living hell" of civilian casualties, destruction, arbitrary detentions, situation of journalists, people with disabilities, elderly.



See her statement:

Further, the UN mission chief in Ukraine also indicated that all the people buried in the graves were not guaranteed "civilian casualties, because when we document civilian casualties we do not include both military and people who die for other reasons apart from direct hostilities." Bogner informed at least 1,035 civilians have been killed and over 1,600 injured in attacks launched by Russian forces on Mariupol since March 9. The strategic city, located at the shores of the Sea of Azov, is believed to be the worst hit among all other key cities targeted by invading forces.

⚡️UN has data proving existence of mass graves in besieged Mariupol.



The United Nations has received “satellite information” on one such grave, holding about 200 people, said Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, as cited by CNN. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 25, 2022

About 600 survived attack on drama theatre in Mariupol: Report

In the first-ever official data, Mariupol city council on Friday informed that at least 600 people, who were sheltering in the drama theatre attacked by Russian troops on March 16, have survived, CNN reported. According to Petro Andriushchenko, city council official of Mariupol, the delay in information about casualties and survivors was due to the absence of functional police and emergency responders. He also claimed that "almost official" numbers suggested, some 300 could be deceased in the arbitrary bombing of the drama theatre. With data compiled with "great and careful work," Petro said that figures suggested some 900 people took shelter in the theatre on the day of the attack, the number was much higher than previously reported 500 people who were believed to be taking cover in the theatre.

Maximum casualties were reported from people on the upper floors of the rear part of the building, as per CNN. The survivors were in the process of moving towards Zaporizhzhya.

