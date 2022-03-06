UN Says Kids In Ukraine Profoundly Traumatised By Violence; Reactivates 'Blue Dot' Project

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, the civilians are in shock and desperate for safety as thousands of people flee the war-hit country in search of shelter and safety. Monitoring the situation, UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) has urged Russia to ‘stop killing and injuring children’.

“Children in Ukraine are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them”, UNICEF appealed.

Stop killing and injuring children.

Children in Ukraine are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them.

They need peace now.https://t.co/sETrcYTOBd via @UNICEF pic.twitter.com/lDnnOeWDcX — United Nations (@UN) March 6, 2022

The United Nations agency has mentioned that children are in desperate need of psychosocial care as they are being traumatized by the violence they are witnessing all around them.

Despite UNICEF continuing to work towards providing support for displaced families in need, families have been walking long distances in freezing temperatures to find shelter in neighbouring countries.

The “Blue Dot” safe spaces is also being reactivated by UNICEF. It is a hub that offered families crucial support during the refugee and migrant crisis of 2015-2016. It is a one-stop safe space for children and their families that offers a range of services, including places for children to play, psychosocial support, basic legal counselling, recreational kits and hygiene products. At the hub, unaccompanied and separated children are identified to ensure their protection.

UN concerned for women and children stuck in Ukraine amid war

The newly appointed Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, said that the war situation witnessed in Ukraine is getting worse every minute for boys and girls caught up in the country.

According to UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, the fighting has sparked massive displacement, forcing many Ukrainians to flee their homes, including to neighbouring countries. Further putting women and girls at heightened risk of violence.

As quoted on the UN website, Patten issued a statement highlighting the importance of upholding human rights and exercising restraint. “Unless the conflict ceases, thousands of additional families will be forcibly displaced, dramatically escalating the scale of the already dire humanitarian situation, and increasing the risk of sexual violence and exploitation,” Pramila Patten warned.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday declared a partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. "From 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Mariupol officials said that as Russian forces are violating the ceasefire by resuming shelling, evacuation efforts in the city had to be halted. The United Nations Human Rights Office has confirmed that 351 civilians have been reported dead and 707 civilians have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

(Image: AP)