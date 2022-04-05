The number of refugees moving out of Ukraine has surpassed 4.2 million since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the UN High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) reported. As of Sunday, the data acquired from border agencies indicated that exactly 42,15,047 people from Ukraine migrated to the neighbouring European countries since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Ukraine. More than half of the total displaced people have sought shelter in Poland, which amounts to some 2.4 million.

Since the outbreak of the war, the UN agency predicted that around 4 million could have escaped Ukraine amid the raging attacks by Russia on Ukraine. The data was in sync with the total of 10.7 million who have been forced to leave their homes due to war-related atrocities in nearly 41 days of the all-out war. The agency added that the speed and scale of the exodus emanating from Ukraine have crossed any mass movement since the Second World War.

Forced to run for their lives.

Forced to leave their homes.

Forced to be apart from family.



This tragedy must stop. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/7I1k8lO2xq — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 31, 2022

As the Russian onslaught aggravated, the humanitarian situation in Ukraine has remained at alarming levels. As more people flee the war in Ukraine, "the humanitarian needs are growing by the minute," UN International Organisation for Migration warned (IOM). As per the migration agency's data, nearly 6.48 million have been displaced internally since mid-March. Separately, at least 2,05,500 non-Ukrainians living, studying, or working in the embattled nation have also been forced to evacuate.

Women and children have accounted for nearly 90% of the total displacement in Ukraine. In late March, United Nations Children's Find (UNICEF) reported that 7.5 million children in the country has been uprooted from their homes in the burgeoning war. Out of the total, 2.5 million have been relocated internally, and the rest moved out of the war-torn country.

2 million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine.



As UNICEF, @refugees and partners scale up operations to reach vulnerable children, they need peace now. pic.twitter.com/6eeHzaXbpr — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 4, 2022

165 children killed in Ukraine so far

As the Russian war continues to day 41, at least 165 children have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian attack, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing data from Kyiv Prosecutor-General's office. In addition, at least 266 children have been severely wounded in the ongoing brutal war. However, it is necessary to mention that the said figure does not cover children casualties in the frontline hotspots, including Mariupol, Chernihiv, and Donbas regions. “According to the official data of juvenile prosecutors, as of the morning of April 5, 2022, 165 children died and 266 received injuries of varying severity," the statement said, as quoted by Radio Svoboda. Most of the children who suffered were reportedly from Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts.

On Friday, Lviv city hall commemorated the children killed in the country by placing 109 prams. The strollers were lined in neat rows, one for each child deceased in the terrific Russian invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Image: AP