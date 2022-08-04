UN Secretariat Rejects IAEA Visit To Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, Says Russia

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Russia said that it was eager to help the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with a potential visit to Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, but the United Nations Secretariat refused to authorise such a visit. In a statement, the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department, Igor Vishnevetskii said, “We were ready to assist the IAEA in organizing an international mission of the Agency headed by the Director General to assess the condition of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and to inventory the nuclear material located there, as stipulated in the safeguards agreement.”

However, the UN Secretariat declined to authorise the inspection just a few days before an IAEA delegation was scheduled to visit the facility, the Russian official added.

These remarks came at a time when the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi alleged that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant that Russia seized control during its invasion of Ukraine is "completely out of control." According to Grossi, the situation at Zaporizhzhia is getting more dangerous every day, Associated Press reported. The UN's nuclear chief also made a desperate plea to Russia and Ukraine to let experts fast access to the massive complex in order to restore stability and avert a nuclear catastrophe.

Referring to IAEA’s visit to the nuclear plant, Vishnevetskii informed that they planned the visit's schedule (at the end of June), organised the intricate travel details, and made sure the delegation's members were as secure as possible.

Russia on IAEA's visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Besides this, Vishnevetskii underlined that some delegations allegedly voiced worries about the environment near Ukraine's nuclear sites. They said that the presence of the Russian military was the cause of this. However, he has claimed that they have said repeatedly that Russian military forces have done nothing to compromise Ukraine's nuclear safety and security. To stop Ukrainian nationalist organisations and foreign mercenaries from taking advantage of the circumstances in the nation to carry out nuclear provocations that would have disastrous repercussions, he asserted, the Russian military placed the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant under protection.

Further, Vishnevetskii stated that Moscow has backed the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's effort from the beginning to arrive at a deal with Russia and Ukraine to guarantee the safety and security of nuclear plants situated in the war zone. "We were ready to sign the document drafted by the Agency and prepared by the Director General. However, the Kyiv authorities have disrupted its conclusion," he noted.

The Deputy Director further added that they are convinced that the Zelenskyy administration and its "Western curators" used the cancellation of the Agency's international mission to their advantage, who, “questioned the expediency of the visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant while, they say, it remains occupied.” He further remarked that they are confident that Ukraine's initial motivation for interfering with it was to stop the IAEA from giving it such unfavourable assessments given that the facility was functioning normally and without any issues.

Igor Vishnevetskii said that they deny the false claims that Russia forbids Agency inspectors from going to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant and, more importantly, reject the completely illogical claims that a military facility is reportedly being built there, as per the statement.

