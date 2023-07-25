UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres on Monday urged Russia to adhere to his proposal made to President Vladimir Putin, which would enable the secure export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. Russia had withdrawn from the agreement a week ago, citing unmet demands to enhance its food and fertilizer exports, and expressing dissatisfaction with the distribution of Ukrainian grain to the neediest countries under the Black Sea deal.

At the Food Systems summit in Rome on Monday, Guterres said, "With the termination of the Black Sea Initiative, the most vulnerable will pay the highest price. When food prices rise, everybody pays for it. This is especially devastating for vulnerable countries struggling to feed their people."

In a last-ditch attempt to salvage the deal, Guterres had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 11. His proposal involved extending the agreement with specific conditions: allowing a maximum of four ships per day to travel to Ukraine and another four ships to depart from Ukraine. In exchange, Guterres suggested connecting a branch of Russia's Agricultural Bank, Rosselkhozbank, to the SWIFT global payments system. The connection had been severed by the EU in June 2022.

Guterres said, "I call on the Russian Federation to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative, in line with my latest proposal. I urge the global community to stand united for effective solutions in this essential effort."

"I remain committed to facilitating the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilisers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and to deliver the food security that every person deserves," he added.

Black Sea initiative collapses

Earlier this month, Russia's decision to reject the renewal of the accord led to the collapse of the Black Sea Initiative. Russia stated that the deal would remain suspended until its demands concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizer to the global market are met.

The accord, which had been facilitated by the United Nations and Turkey, served as a means to ensure a continuous flow of grain to developing nations, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, even amidst the conflict triggered by Russia's actions against Ukraine in February 2022.

Notably, the grain deal's establishment allowed the UN World Food Program to regain a major supplier, enabling the transportation of 725,000 metric tons of humanitarian food aid from Ukraine to countries on the verge of famine, such as Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Yemen.

The suspension of the deal, coupled with Russian attacks on Black Sea ports in Ukraine, has raised concerns not only among Russia's ally China but also among developing nations that heavily rely on these grain shipments to meet the food needs of their populations.

In addition to discussions surrounding the grain deal, the Rome summit will also address the impacts of climate change on food production and distribution.