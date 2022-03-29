UN Security Council To Discuss Humanitarian Situation In Ukraine Today Amid Ongoing War

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled on March 29 to meet to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, according to the schedule of events. Notably, France and Mexico have initiated the consultations. On March 24, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) held a special session to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and two resolutions were presented.

The first, produced by France and Mexico, demanded that Russia end its special military operation immediately, while the second, drafted by South Africa, was only concerned with humanitarian matters, such as aid delivery and the establishment of humanitarian corridors. However, South Africa had not formally requested a vote as required under the rules, according to Ukrainian Permanent Representative Sergey Kislitsa, after the General Assembly passed the text offered by France and Mexico.

However, the question of having a vote was brought up separately for discussion. 50 countries, including Russia and China, supported holding a vote on South Africa's document, 67 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, opposed the initiative, and 36 countries, including India, abstained from voting, resulting in the document not being considered by the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Moreover, the UN Secretary General has begun an initiative to explore immediate preparations for a "humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine" to enable for the delivery of desperately needed aid and to open the way for meaningful political talks to end the month-long conflict. On Monday, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he had requested Undersecretary General Martin Griffiths, the leader of the United Nations' global humanitarian operations, to look into the potential of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Secretary General has reported "senseless loss of thousands of lives," ten million people displaced, systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure, as well as "skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide."

Russia-Ukraine War

On March 29, a rocket struck a regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, killing three people and injuring 22 others. The incident came as Ukraine and Russia held their first face-to-face negotiations in two weeks in Turkey on Tuesday, bolstering prospects of a cease-fire.

The Ukrainian president indicated ahead of the meeting in Istanbul that his country is ready to declare neutrality, as Moscow has wanted, and that he is willing to compromise on the disputed eastern territory of Donbas. However, he warned, the "ruthless war" raged, as Russian soldiers struck an oil facility in western Ukraine and a government building in the south even, as the negotiators gathered.

Image: AP