In a key development, Russia has declared a temporary ceasefire for opening up humanitarian corridors for the safe passage of civilians in war-torn Ukraine. In the 10 days since Ukraine's invasion, over one million people have fled the country as Russian troops continue to bomb its major cities, including the main capital Kyiv, the second-largest city, Kharkiv, Kherson, and other cities.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended the national, local organizations, and health care in Ukraine for providing humanitarian aid. Taking to Twitter, Guterres wrote, "I commend the national and local organizations in Ukraine providing aid, and the humanitarian and health workers caring for those injured in the fighting. The international community must give them our unequivocal support."

Russia-Ukraine War

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against its neighboring former Soviet country, in the contour of "demilitarising and denasifying" the country. Russia's Defence Ministry has reiterated that they are not shelling on residential areas and are only targeting military infrastructure. However, the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network's team on the ground speak in contrast to Moscow's stance. Post the attack, several sanctions by the West have been imposed on Russia.

On Saturday, in a bitter and emotional speech, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He said that it will fully untie Russia's hands as it escalates its attack from the air. He said, "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. “The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone." The speech comes a day after NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that to do so could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.