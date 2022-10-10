UN Set To Debate On Russian Annexation Of Four Ukrainian Regions Amid The Ongoing War

UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday is set to convene a special session to debate Russia's annexation of the four regions of Ukraine, which would decide on Moscow's further international isolation via severing trade relations and sanctions. "The UN Charter is clear: Any annexation of a state's territory by another state resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had stressed ahead of Kremlin's ceremony to formally incorporate Ukrainian territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk—into the Russian Federation.

We will continue to pursue accountability here at the United Nations. We are moving to the General Assembly, where every country has a vote, and where the Russian veto does not apply. https://t.co/JAB0Y22H0D — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 30, 2022

UN chief labels annexation 'dangerous escalation'

UN Chief Guterres had warned that Russia's attempts to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would have "no legal value," adding that it would be a "dangerous escalation." Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, derided the UN Secretary-General's remarks, saying that the UN chief can have no independent “position,”, especially on territorial issues. "Under the UN Charter, this office implies the performance of functions of the top UN administrative official," she asserted at a state presser.

The Kremlin insisted that the UN has once again reaffirmed its biased and unprincipled approach to the Ukrainian issue. On October 1, Russia vetoed the draft resolution condemning its annexations of Ukrainian territory at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Both India and China, Moscow's Asian allies, chose to abstain from voting. The resolution was introduced to the Security Council meeting by United States ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemning what Washington described as Russia's biggest annexation of Europe since World War II.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lambasted Russia's President Vladimir Putin-backed annexations of Ukraine's four territories, calling it a "land grab" that is illegal and in violation of international law. “The Kremlin’s sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement. “To be clear: the results were orchestrated in Moscow and do not reflect the will of the people of Ukraine," he added. The Kremlin, meanwhile, accused the US and its Western military alliance NATO of using Ukraine as "cannon fodder" instigating it into a war with Moscow.