UN Slams UK Sanctions On Russian Media; Avers 'journalists Have Right To Work Everywhere'

After the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Russian media for disseminating propaganda amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, the United Nations condemned the UK's decision stating that journalists have the right to work everywhere. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russia's military offensive in Ukraine but his office has not backed all of the west's sanctions against Russia. On Thursday, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that British sanctions on Russian media, including RT, infringe on journalists' ability to work freely. Guterres has not accepted US senators' demands to ban Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced sanctions on state-sponsored ANO TV-Novosti and Rossiya Segodnya that runs Sputnik News describing the two outlets as Russian propagandists who spread lies and deceit about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "illegal invasion" of Ukraine. Gazprom-Media CEO Alexander Zharov, RT managing director Alexei Nikolov, and Sputnik International Broadcasting head Anton Anisimov were all sanctioned.

UK govt claimed that RT has propagated pro-Kremlin narrative

The British government claimed that RT has propagated pro-Kremlin narratives around the invasion of Ukraine, including the neo-Nazis and that Ukrainian soldiers have committed war crimes, according to UK Foreign Ministry. On Thursday, 14 people and entities were sanctioned, including a senior Russian military planner, and Sergey Brilev, a well-known Russian TV anchor on the state-owned channel Rossiya.

Truss' latest measures come after Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, revoked Russian media outlets' broadcasting licences, stating they were unable to report the Ukraine conflict. These sanctions would restrict firms and individuals operating in the UK from doing business with Russian state media like RT and Sputnik, as well as senior figures in those organisations.

'Britain has played a key role in exposing Kremlin disinformation'

Truss stated that Britain has played a key role in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest round of sanctions targets the shameless propagandists who spread Putin's bogus news and narratives. She claimed that they will continue to impose more sanctions to increase the pressure on Russia and assure Putin's defeat in Ukraine. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries stated that these sanctions will be aimed at individuals who assist the Russian government in concealing its conduct and that they will not hesitate to take further action against those who try to deceive the public about this war.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)