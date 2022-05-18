Nearly 8,000 civilian casualties have been recorded in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, United Nations (UN) stated. The statistics presented by United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) revealed that nearly 3,752 people have been killed while 4,062 have suffered from injuries, as of November 16 in Ukraine. Additionally, 4,031 casualties (2,014 killed and 2,017 injured) were reported in the eastern Donbas region.

As per UNHRC, a total of 3,668 were killed in Ukraine (1,353 men, 897 women, 82 girls, and 94 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,173 adults whose sex is yet unknown). In addition, a total of 3,896 were injured (602 men, 441 women, 91 girls, and 100 boys, as well as 167 children and 2,495 adults whose sex is yet unknown). Notably, the agency asserted that the real figures are high above the confirmed numbers.

"In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,533 casualties (1,654 killed and 1,879 injured)," the UN agency said.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the report stated.

Deaths caused by heavy artillery attacks

Elaborating on the reasons, the UN body stated that most of the recorded casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Russia has been using the military doctrine of intimidating the enemy by constant shelling and conducting large scale attacks ever since the conflict began on February 24. Earlier this week, Kyiv said that Russians were destroying the future of Ukriane by deliberately targeting and killing children.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now continued for the 12th week with the Ukrainian military claiming to have killed as many as 27,000 troops since the war started. Attacks and combat have continued in Ukraine's south and east. Notably, Putin’s forces have also continued to shell western cities including Ukraine's cultural capital of Lviv, in a bid to cut off western supplies. On Tuesday, Borrell said, “We have to continue to support the Ukrainians with arms, that’s why we will pull 500 million euros more” from the European Peace Facility.

(Image: AP)