UN To Allocate $40 Million From Emergency Response Fund For Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Amid the devastating situation in Ukraine, United Nations has announced a relief package of $40 million from the UN emergency fund on Monday. The aid will be used in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. While addressing a media briefing in New York, UN Chief Antonio Guterres said that millions of people in Ukraine have been facing hunger, dwindling supplies of water and medicine. "As millions of people in Ukraine face hunger and dwindling supplies of water and medicine, I am announcing today that the United Nations will allocate a further $40 million from the UNCERF to ramp up vital assistance to reach the most vulnerable," Guterres stressed in the presser.

Further, he informed that the world humanitarian agency said that they have been in close contact with several countries, including India, Israel, China, Turkey, Germany and France in order to mediate to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is on fire. The country is being decimated before the eyes of the world. The impact on civilians is reaching terrifying proportions," UN Chief expressed his concern as the war enters its 19th day on Monday. Speaking to the media, the UN Chief made repeated appeals to end the conflict and to sit on the negotiations table to avoid further loss of lives and property.

"The appeals for peace must be heard saying that it is never too late for diplomacy and dialogue," he affirmed.

2.8 million refugees left Ukraine amid ongoing conflict: UN

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Since then, the country has been facing a dearth of basic necessities including food, water and medicine. According to United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), around 2.8 million people left Ukraine after Russia announced a full-fledged war against it. As per the UNHRC estimate, Poland alone has taken in more than 1.7 million refugees in the last 19 days.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/Twitter/UNICEF)