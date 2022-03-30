UN Top Official Raises Concern Over Videos Showing Apparent Abuse Of PoWs In Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a top United Nations official stated that they have seen video clips claiming to depict the torture of war prisoners on both sides in Ukraine. According to The Guardian, the chief of the UN's human rights office in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner said that a number of recordings of Russian and Ukrainian detainees being abused were being investigated, further noting that "on the face of it, it does raise serious concerns."

At a press conference on Monday, Bogner remarked, "It is important that these types of videos and that any ill-treatment that may happen is stopped immediately," The Guardian reported. These comments came after the release of a videotape that apparently showed the Ukrainian military shooting three captured Russians in the legs.

Following the incident, the Ukrainian government has stated that it is investigating the video purporting to show Ukrainians shooting Russian prisoners of war (PoWs) in the legs. As per NBC News, the head of Ukraine's army claimed that the horrific film is a premeditated act of propaganda.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Kremlin also said that it is examining the video.

Abuse of PoWs witnessed in a video

According to The Guardian, three inmates were seen to be driven in a car in the grainy film, which is being probed by Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ministry in Kyiv. Further, in the video, it can be seen that a person with a blue armband, approached the PoWs and said, “Hi” before firing them in the leg.

Even though there is no independent verification of the footage's truthfulness, the Ukrainian government has stated that it is taking it "very seriously."

In addition to this, the clip of Russian soldiers being shot occurred in a dairy facility in Malaya Rohan, which is located southeast of Kharkiv and was recently reoccupied by Ukrainian soldiers from Russian troops, BBC reported. The video might have been filmed in the early hours of Saturday, March 26, according to meteorological conditions and military movements.

As per the Tass, Russian negotiators in Istanbul, where peace negotiations started on Tuesday after a two-week hiatus, discussed the topic of prisoner of war mistreatment.

(Image: Shutterstock/ AP)