UN Under-Secretary General Pramila Patten To Visit Ukraine Amid War With Russia

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 63rd day with Russian forces continuously causing damage and destruction across Ukraine. In a recent development, it has come to the fore that Pramila Patten, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative for the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict, will visit Ukraine in the coming days.

This announcement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service following a meeting between First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Japarova and Pramila Patten on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, as per a report published on Ukrinform.

UN's Under-Secretary-General Pramila Patten to visit Ukraine

During the conversation, the parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UN and war-hit Ukraine in order to provide the necessary assistance to victims and ensure proper action is taken against Russian soldiers who were involved in crimes of sexual violence in Ukraine.

According to the Ukrinform report, Pramila Patten confirmed her readiness to visit Ukraine in the coming days to discuss necessary steps that could strengthen cooperation and help the war-ravaged country. "Justice will be inevitable for all Russian occupiers," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Sexual assault cases by Russian soldiers reach 400

Ukrainian politician and Human Rights senior member, Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova, stated that the free psychological support line for victims of sexual violence received more than 400 calls about the rape of Ukrainian women by Russian aggressors.

⚡️Denisova: Cases of sexual assault by Russian soldiers reach 400, children among victims.



Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said that after providing a hotline to report incidents of sexual violence, her office received around 400 complaints between April 1-14. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

On the 63rd day of the Russia-Ukraine war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow to find a peaceful agreement to end the ongoing conflict. Both parties discussed ways to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that the US Defense Secretary has said that the "world has galvanised against Russia's imperial aggression" on Ukraine. This remark was given on Wednesday as the US Defense Chief hosted more than 40 countries for defence talks in Germany that sought ways to assist war-torn Ukraine. Several countries agreed to supply the needed assistance to safeguard Kyiv against Russian attackers.

(Image: @UNGENEVA/Twitter/AP)