United Nations under-secretary-general Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday expressed 'deep concern' over the recent developments in Ukraine and urged for a diplomatic solution to resolve the crisis. This comes as Ukraine and other nations appealed to the UNSC for an urgent meeting. It is to mention that Russia on Monday announced that it will recognise the independence of Ukraine's two breakaway regions - Luhansk and Donetsk.

It is to mention barely minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk, the United States imposed sanctions on Moscow. In a statement released after Putin's announcement, the Biden administration called it a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments" and reiterated imposing economic sanctions on Moscow.

At UNSC, DiCarlo further cited the recent 3,331 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and urged key nations to look for a diplomatic solution to resolve the issue. She even termed the coming hours and days as "critical". Expressing concerns regarding reports of civilian casualties in Ukraine, she added that the UN is particularly concerned regarding reports of civilian casualties, targeting of critical civilian infrastructure and evacuations.

Referring to UN secretary-general António Guterres' statements on the Ukraine crisis in which he called Russia's latest move a "violation" of the Kyiv's sovereignty, she slammed Moscow for violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and termed the Kremlin's move as inconsistent with the principles of the charter of the United Nations. "The situation is regrettable with risks of having regional and global repercussions," she added.

Criticising the deployment of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, DiCarlo added that the development led to a mass evacuation of civilians from the breakaway areas into the Russian Federation.

UN under-secretary-general calls for 'diplomatic resolution'

The UN under-secretary-general urged the concerned nations to focus their efforts on an immediate address of hostility. She said that civilians and civil infrastructure must be protected and actions and statements that may worsen the situation should be avoided.

Reiterating the need to hold negotiations to resolve the Moscow-Kyiv stanoff, the under-secretary-general stated that dialogue is the only way to sort out the key differences and urged key players of the UN to address regional security issues. She further praised the role of the key nations in promoting ties to avoid new options of conflict in the heart of Europe.

