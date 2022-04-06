UN Urges Sri Lankan Govt To Engage In Dialogue To Quell Discontent Over Economic Crisis

The United Nations Office of High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the deteriorating economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Fuelled by food, fuel shortage, and power cuts, the worsening condition in the island nation has been wreaking havoc on the humanitarian situation. The prolonged crisis has also triggered civil protests, prompting calls for a "state of emergency" and other restrictions, spokesperson for OHCHR, Liz Throssell, said in a statement.

OHCHR is "concerned that such measures are aimed at preventing or discouraging people from legitimately expressing their grievances through peaceful protests, and that they frustrate the exchange of views on matters of public interest," Throssell said as public frustration has been at its peak in recent months with demonstrations taking place across the island nation.

The UN Human Rights Office's statement comes at a time when Colombo is facing public outrage for its incapacity to handle the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis. The foreign debt of the island country increased to 88% of the country's GDP in 2019. At the onset of the pandemic, a complete shutdown of travel and tourism accelerated the crisis and by 2021, the foreign debt rose to 101% of the nation's GDP plunging the country into a crippling economic hardship. Huge debt obligations have led Sri Lanka's foreign reserves to dwindle. Colombo has also been struggling to pay for imports thus leading to a severe shortage of basic supplies. The foreign exchange crunch has also led the price of essential commodities like fuel, electricity, and cooking gas in Sri Lanka to skyrocket. “This led to further protests by Sri Lankans left desperate by the rising cost of living and difficulties to obtain basic items," Throssell added while speaking to journalists in Geneva.

Excessive, unwarranted police violence reported from Sri Lanka: OHCHR

While the initial protests against the Sri Lankan government were "mostly peaceful", the dissatisfaction among civilians intensified after the state electricity board last week announced at least 13 hours of blackout on a daily basis in the country. This triggered a wave of protests outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence on March 31. As the protests turned violent with nearly 35 persons injured, the government declared a state of emergency along with a 36-hour long curfew that was revoked on April 2. The following day, the country faced a 15 hour-long internet shutdown. "There have also been reports of excessive and unwarranted police violence against protesters...The UN human rights office will continue to closely watch developments,” said the agency’s spokesperson.

#SriLanka: #StateofEmergency restrictions & the police’s excessive use of force are aimed at preventing and discouraging people from expressing grievances in peaceful protests. We call for dialogue between Gov+parties+civil society: https://t.co/qAWgDTJUmM pic.twitter.com/3RYE4QX5iQ — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) April 5, 2022

OHCHR also called on Sri Lankan authorities to comply with international human rights law and limit the imposition of strict measures on a proportionate level so that it does not "stifle dissent or hinder peaceful protests". Previously, the High Commissioner of the Human Rights body, Michelle Bachelet also voiced concern over the Sri Lanka government's response to criticism and dissent "in ways that undermined civic space." The UN body urged the government, political parties, and civil society heads to engage in immediate and inclusive dialogue to resolve the pressing economic and political challenges to avoid further polarisation of the situation.



(Image: AP)