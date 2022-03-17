Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | UN Warns War In Ukraine Could Lead To 'devastating Freefall Into Poverty' For Millions

The United Nations has warned that the Russian military attack against Ukraine could create a "devastating freefall into poverty" for millions of people.

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues, United Nations has raised concern over the situation of people in the war-torn nation. The UN has warned that the Russian military attack against Ukraine could create a "devastating freefall into poverty" for millions of people. According to the early estimates of the UN Development, almost 90% of Ukrainians could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability due to the invasion. 

The early projection by the United Nations Development Programme has indicated that 18 years of socio-economic achievements could be lost. Furthermore, about one-third of the population is living below the poverty line and a further 62% are at high risk of falling into poverty within the next 12 months. Achim Steiner, the UNDP Administrator, has voiced concern over the suffering of people in Ukraine and insisted that millions of people have been displaced. Steiner called for immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians which he highlighted is of the "utmost importance." Furthermore, Steiner underscored an "alarming economic decline" and the suffering of people will cause the people of the war-torn nation to "sharper focus."

“An alarming economic decline, and the suffering and hardship it will bring to an already traumatised population must now come into sharper focus. There is still time to halt this grim trajectory, Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator said in the statement. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations in the statement informed that as per the government estimates at least $100 billion worth of infrastructure which includes buildings, roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and other physical assets have been destroyed. According to the UNDP statistics, the war has resulted in the closure of 50% of Ukrainian businesses while the other half are forced to operate below their capacity. United Nations in the statement informed that a $250 million monetary fund will be required each month to cover the partial income losses for 2.6 million people who are expected to fall into poverty. According to the OHCHR's latest statistics, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the death of 691 people and 1143 have been injured. UN agencies have warned that the number is likely to be much higher as they face an inability to confirm numbers due to the fighting. 

