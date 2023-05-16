Unconfirmed Reports Suggest Multiple Russian Aircraft Downed Near Ukraine-Russia Border

In what could be a significant blow to Russia's air force, unconfirmed reports indicate that several of its aircraft were shot down within Russian territory, marking a potential victory for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. While conflicting accounts make it challenging to ascertain the exact number of downed planes and helicopters in the Bryansk region, a report from CNN suggests that at least two combat aircraft, an Su-34 and an Su-35, along with two Mi-8 helicopters, crashed. The involvement of Ukrainian air defenses has not been confirmed, although Ukraine acknowledges that the Russian aircraft "ran into some trouble".

Bryansk, a region situated on the border with Ukraine, has previously witnessed attacks that have been attributed to Kyiv. However, the occurrence of multiple crashes within Russian territory simultaneously would be unprecedented. Some analysts speculate that Ukrainian air defenses may have advanced as a response to the increased use of "glide munitions" by the Russian air force, which allows them to strike targets from a distance.

"Black day" for the Russian airforce?

Yuriy Ihnat, the Ukrainian air force spokesman, stated on Sunday that a Russian "strike air group attacked Ukraine from the north, from Bryansk Oblast, almost every day, carrying out strikes with guided bombs". He added that on this occasion, they encountered difficulties while attempting to bomb Ukrainian civilians. Ihnat referred to it as a "black day" for Russian aviation.

Several social media videos, verified by CNN through geolocation, depict a helicopter crashing near the town of Klintsy in Bryansk, just 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Aleksandr Bogomaz, the Governor of Bryansk, confirmed the crash, which resulted in one civilian sustaining injuries, but provided no further details regarding its cause.

Another video, also geolocated to a village approximately 25 kilometers from Klintsy, shows an aircraft descending and a column of black smoke rising in the background. The official Russian news agency TASS released footage showing a helicopter exploding in mid-air and confirmed the crash of an Su-34 fighter, although no specific information was provided regarding the cause. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the incident. However, an unofficial Russian Telegram channel described it as the most devastating day for Russian military aviation since March of the previous year.

As these reports continue to emerge, the situation between Russia and Ukraine appears to be escalating, potentially leading to further tensions and consequences in the already volatile region. The international community remains attentive to developments and the potential implications of the ongoing conflict.