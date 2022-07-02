UNESCO Lists Ukraine's Borscht Cooking As 'intangible Cultural Heritage' Amid War

Ukraine’s traditional borscht soup has been listed by UNESCO as a heritage tradition "in need of urgent safeguarding" because of the Russian Invasion. In recent weeks, the hearty red soup made of beetroots, beef, and other leafy vegetables has become a point of contention between Russia and Ukraine. On Friday, the UN cultural agency highlighted that ongoing war has jeopordised Ukraine's culture of cooking the soup.

Ukrainian Borsht derussified!

At extraordinary meeting @UNESCO Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage unanimously decided to include🇺🇦element "Culture of Ukrainian borscht cooking" into the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding1/2 pic.twitter.com/DGHVX6q6eZ — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) July 1, 2022

Kyiv had already applied for it to be listed in the national list of elements of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine and it was to be taken up by the UN agency in its 2023 cycle. But, with Putin’s ambitious war, the UNESCO committee hastened the process. On Friday, it said that the soup was part of ‘Ukrainian society, cultural heritage, identity, and tradition." As per the organisation, "inscribing an element helps stakeholders to undertake international cooperation and assistance to develop and implement a dedicated safeguarding action plan".

"The armed conflict has threatened the viability of the element." "The displacement of people and bearers threatens the element, as people are unable not only to cook or grow local vegetables for borscht, but also to come together to practise the element, which undermines the social and cultural well-being of communities," UNESCO said in a press release after the listing.

Ukraine's borscht cooking joins four existing elements on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage

The listing is specifically important as the matter of the soup’s origin has been largely politicised in recent weeks, with Moscow claiming rights over its origin. Borscht soup is popular all across eastern Europe, but historians have traced its probable origin to ancient Kievan Rus, summarily nationalised i n the Soviet Union.

Hailing the decision, Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, said on Telegram, "Victory in the borscht war is ours. Be sure that in both the war for borscht and in this war, we will win.”

Culture of Borscht cooking joins four existing elements from Ukraine on the Elements on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists. The others are Ornek, a crimean tatar ornament, Tradition of Kosiv painted ceramics, Cossacl’s songs of Dnipropetrovsk region, Petrykivka decorative painting as a phenomenon of Ukrainian ornamental folk art.

(Image: UNESCO)