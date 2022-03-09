'Unfortunate' That Ukraine Confirmed 'only One Of 10 Planned Evacuation Corridors': Russia

A top Russian military official alleged that the Ukrainian forces were blocking the path meant for the safe passage of the civilians fleeing from different cities of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. According to Sputnik, Russian National Defence Command Centre chief Mikhail Mizintsev has said that the Ukrainian administration has used only one of ten civilian evacuation routes proposed by the Russian military.

"Unfortunately, out of the ten routes proposed to the Ukrainian side, two each from Kyiv, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, including one from each into the Russian Federation, and others through Ukrainian-controlled territories to Poland, Moldova and Romania, Kyiv has confirmed only one route -from Sumy through Poltava and on to the border with Poland," Mizintsev said during a press conference on Tuesday, as per Sputnik.

'Kyiv has been using civilians as human shield in order to execute their plans': Mizintsev

It is to mention that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to establish humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuations of stranded civilians on Monday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the top military official alleged that the Ukrainian government has failed to provide information to their civilians despite "a number of appeals from the Russian side". The officer accused the Ukrainian officials of deliberately hindering the ways of evacuation. Also, Mizintsev alleged that Kyiv has been using civilians as a human shield in order to execute their plans-- a claim that the Ukrainian government denied multiple times.

Mizintsev further alleged: "Representatives of Kyiv authorities and mayors of cities have received strict instructions to prevent any attempt to evacuate to Russia; that is, citizens are simply not given information about the possibility of evacuating to Russia and the creation of humanitarian corridors for this purpose." Notably, this was not the first time when the Russian forces or government accused Ukrainians of preventing civilians from fleeing the war zone. Earlier on March 3, Russian Embassy in India alleged that a group of Indian students were taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces in order to use them as a human shield.

The Embassy alleged that the Ukrainian forces were using every possible way to prevent them from leaving for Russia. However, the Ukrainian government categorically denied the allegations and accused Russia of using civilians as a human shield. Amid the heavy influx of migrants fleeing from the war-torn nation, the United Nations's refugee agency, on Tuesday, said that the number of people leaving Ukraine has now crossed over 2 million. However, people, who are stranded at the places like Sumy, have been struggling to move out of the bunkers and other safe places where they are currently hiding amid fears of being killed in the heavy shelling by the Russian forces.

(Image: AP)