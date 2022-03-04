The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that the Central government can develop an online helpline or portal where the parents, whose children are stuck in the conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine, can get information about their wards. "You can keep an online helpline or something, the parents and families should know where they (children) are. We aren't commenting on the efforts of the Central government, we're just concerned about the anxiety of the family," said Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The observations were made while the three-judge bench of the Apex Court also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli was hearing two petitions seeking urgent directions to the Government of India to evacuate the students who are stuck in the conflict zone. With regards to a petition filed by Fatima Ahana who is stuck near the Romanian border and wasn't being allowed to pass through, Attorney General KK Venugopal informed that a communication has been made to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who is the in-charge of Romania. "The girl is now in Romania and would be brought back along with her companions (other college students) today," the Attorney General informed the bench.

While hearing the matter, the three judges bench remarked, "It’s unfortunate we haven’t learnt from the past situations of wars, etc. We don’t have much say in this. but their’s anxiety about students". The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing next Friday. "We're not passing any orders, we're just concerned about the anxiety regarding the students," the bench said.

What is the petition about?

The plea in the top court has been filed on behalf of one woman student through senior Advocate AM Dhar. Her brother, who is a resident of Bangalore has moved the plea seeking direction to the Government to secure permission for the petitioner to cross the checkpoint in Moldova from Ukraine enroute to Romania for boarding the Air India evacuation flight, and, to take effective diplomatic steps and measures for the evacuation of the Petitioner including other stranded students from Ukraine to India. The plea has also sought directions to the Indian government to ensure the essential and emergency supplies like medical, housing and lodging facilities and supply of food and other essential necessities for the stranded students.