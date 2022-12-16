UNGA Adopts Russian Resolution To Combat Nazism Glorification; US & UK Vote Against It

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution that was submitted by Russia. The UNGA resolution is titled "Combating Glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and Other Practices that Contribute to Fuelling Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance", as per a report from TASS. 120 nations voted in favour of adopting the resolution, 10 abstained and 50 nations voted against it.

The US, EU member states and Ukraine voted against the resolution while Israel, India, China and Serbia were among those nations that backed the Russian-drafted resolution. Moreover, Turkey, South Korea, Switzerland and Afghanistan abstained from voting.

The resolution was co-authored by South Africa, Sudan, Syria, Vietnam, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, the Central African Republic, Cuba and North Korea. The resolution expresses concerns about "glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS organization", as per the TASS report. The resolution has been presented by Russia since 2012. In the year 2021, only two nations voted against the resolution - Ukraine and USA.

US, USSR and Nazism

The nations who voted against the resolution believe Russia was using the resolution as an excuse to justify its invasion of Ukraine. The US fought with the Soviet Union to defeat Nazism in Germany. However, after the war, US did use Nazi scientists for its space programne. Wernher von Braun was a German-American rocket scientist and aerospace engineer who played a significant role in the development of the American space program. He was one of the leading figures in the development of rocket technology in the 20th century and is best known for his work on the Saturn V rocket, which was used to launch the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969.

He and many others like him played a significant role in US' space technology. Operation Paperclip was a secret program carried out by the US military in the aftermath of World War II, in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were brought to the United States for employment in various fields, including the space program. Many of these individuals had been members of the Nazi Party or had played key roles in the development of Germany's military technology during the war. Washington DC decided to use Nazi scientists to ensure US remained ahead of Soviet Union in the space race. USSR used German scientists who worked for Nazis as well.