'UNGA's Resolution On Ukraine Will Prolong Russia's War In Crisis-torn Nation,' Says Putin

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has passed a resolution on Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions. The UNGA resolution on Ukraine has termed the annexation illegal. Now, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues on the battlefield, Russia is criticising the UN. Russia believes that the UNGA Resolution on Ukraine will prolong the conflict. The UN's General Assembly resolution on the Russia-Ukraine war was passed on October 12.

A total of 143 countries backed the UNGA resolution out of 193 UN members, five opposed it and 35 others abstained. According to reports from Sputnik, the Russian foreign ministry said that, "the adoption of the resolution reaffirmed that the West is trying, first of all, to solve its own geopolitical tasks as opposed to Russia, to maintain an elusive monopoly in world affairs, and to split a number of member states of the General Assembly. It is also obvious that this confrontational initiative is not aimed at finding ways for a peaceful settlement, but at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine." The four regions that Russia annexed are Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Were the referendums genuine?

Russia claims that the majority of people in these regions support Russia's annexation of these regions, as the "referendums" indicate. Western nations reject the referendum as a sham, primarily because Russia claims that more than 90% of the people in these regions support annexation of these four regions. US President Joe Biden hailed the UNGA resolution. According to reports from The Guardian, Joe Biden said that the UN General Assembly resolution sends a direct message to Ukraine that it (Russia) cannot erase a sovereign nation from the map.

Only 4 nations other than Russia opposed the UNGA resolution

“The stakes of this conflict are clear to all, and the world has sent a clear message in response – Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map,” Joe Biden said. “Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own,” he added. Ukraine's President expressed support for the UN General Assembly's resolution as well. Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he was “grateful to 143 states that supported the historic UNGA resolution. The world had its say – [Russia’s] attempt at annexation is worthless and will never be recognised by free nations.” The four nations that voted against the resolution other than Russia are Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus.

