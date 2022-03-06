UNHCR Calls For End To Russia-Ukraine War; Warns More People Would Be Forced To Flee Kyiv

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, more than 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February, according to the latest UN data. According to the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

UNHCR took to its official Twitter handle and informed that 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine for safety. Furthermore, the UN agency stated that millions more people would be forced to leave Ukraine if there is no immediate end to the conflict. According to statistics released by the UNHCR, around 157,004 people have fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Hungary. Further, Moldova received 103,254 refugees, Romania 63,192, Slovakia 101,529 and 133,876 have moved to other European countries after Russia attacked Ukraine.

1.3 million people have now fled Ukraine to seek safety. Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee. Here's how you can help: https://t.co/H2WrdGDq5z pic.twitter.com/WB2016SvDE — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 5, 2022

UNHCR declares Ukraine a Level 3 Emergency

Meanwhile, UNHCR has declared Ukraine a Level 3 emergency which is the highest level present in the UN agency. Amid the rapidly evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, UNHCR is working with authorities, UN agencies as well as internally displaced community groups to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need. During his visit to Romania, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on March 3 said that he has worked in refugee emergencies for around 40 years, according to AP. He stressed that "rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one" and added that more people are "fleeing the terrifying reality of violence" every minute. He emphasized that more people would be fleeing Ukraine if there is no "immediate end to the conflict."

Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia's military action in Ukraine entered its 11th day on Sunday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Facebook announced that the Joint Forces of Ukraine are conducting a defence operation in the eastern part of the Donetsk operational district. Furthermore, the defence ministry stated that the forces are focused on defending Mariupol and other groups are conducting a defensive operation in Slobozhansky and the eastern part of the Tavriya directions. Mykhailo Podoliyak, advisor to the Ukrainian President, took to his official Twitter handle and stated that nearly 11,000 Russian soldiers lost their lives in the offensive. Furthermore, Podoliyak added that around 300 tanks, more than 40 aircraft & 48 helicopters had been lost by Russia and dozens of artillery systems have been destroyed.

A very tough war. With heavy losses of the aggressor. As of the morning of March 6, Russia lost about 11000 servicemen, about 300 tanks, more than 40 aircraft & 48 helicopters. Dozens of artillery systems were destroyed. Ukrainians did all this in 10 days. And they will do more — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 6, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: AP