The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, said on Friday that the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started on February 24, has reached 2.5 million. The number of refugees from Ukraine — tragically — has reached today 2.5 million. We also estimate that about two million people are displaced inside Ukraine. Millions forced to leave their homes by this senseless war [sic]," he tweeted. Grandi stated that the UN Refugee Agency requires approximately $500 million for its emergency relief efforts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

He also revealed that the organisation has received approximately $ 300 million in donations so far, with about $200 million coming from individuals, businesses, and foundations. Last Sunday, March 6, the UN refugee chief announced that over 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries in just ten days, calling the situation "Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II," ANI reported. As per Grandi, the number of people fleeing Ukraine had reached 2 million on Tuesday, March 8. Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy leader, had earlier stated that the EU should be prepared to receive five million refugees fleeing Ukraine amid ongoing invasion.

Meanwhile, North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also stated that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has paved the way for the worst refugee crisis since World War II. He also extended his gratitude to Poland for its support and for generously hosting hundreds and thousands of refugees who fled Ukraine and providing humanitarian and military assistance. "Poland joined NATO 23 years ago. Since then, it has been a devoted and valued ally. It has contributed to our collective security in a variety of ways," the NATO chief remarked while addressing the Polish assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and reached its seventeenth day on Saturday. The two countries have also held three rounds of peace negotiations so far, but they have failed to yield desired results. Ukraine's armed forces stated on Saturday that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 personnel and 362 tanks and other targets have also been destroyed. Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have destroyed at least 3,491 targets of Ukraine's military infrastructure.

