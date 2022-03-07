UNHCR Reveals Ukraine Exodus Fastest-growing Refugee Crisis In Europe Since World War II

As the bombardment has intensified in Ukraine by the Russian forces, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that more than 1.5 million individuals have fled the war-torn nation for neighbouring countries in just ten days. The agency also highlighted that if the “senseless conflict” does not end soon, millions more would be compelled to flee Ukraine in the coming days.

Further, the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi has described this exodus in a tweet post on Sanday as the “fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.” He even urged “Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy.”

According to The Guardian, thousands of residents continued to escape the bombarded cities in Ukraine, including the trapped coastal city of Mariupol, where Russian soldiers decided to allow an emergency evacuation once more. Even though many of the migrants who had reached other nations had relatives and somewhere to go, according to authorities, Grandi has predicted that the rising tide of refugees would put a strain on governments to accommodate them.

“These governments have done very well in their initial response. They were well prepared. But if the numbers continue to grow it will be a problem,” citing Grandi, The Guardian reported. Furthermore, the UNHCR head is now visiting nations bordering Ukraine.

UN Humanitarian agencies will stay in Ukraine to help: Guterres

In addition to this, the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres took to Twitter and said that the UN Humanitarian agencies will be staying in Ukraine to help. Guterres said, “We are committed to supporting all those affected, in accordance with the humanitarian principles that have always guided our work: Humanity, Neutrality, Impartiality and Independence.”

As per UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, the numbers have passed the million milestones at midnight on March 2. Further, the neighbouring nations like Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Moldova, as well as Hungary all took in a significant number of refugees. The UN on Sunday stated that the civilian death toll from conflicts in Ukraine since Moscow started its military attack on February 24 stands at 364, which includes over 20 children, with hundreds more wounded. While, on the other hand, Moscow has denied striking civilian areas on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR has categorised Ukraine as a Level 3 emergency, the agency's maximum level due to the Russia-Ukraine war. In the midst of Ukraine's fast escalating humanitarian crisis, UNHCR is collaborating with governments, UN agencies, and internally displaced community organisations to give support to people in need.

