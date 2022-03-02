UNHCR Says Over 6.5 Lakh People Fled Ukraine Since Russian Military Invasion

As tension intensified in Ukraine, more than 6.7 lakh people have reportedly fled the war-torn nation since the Russian military started attacking Ukraine on February 24. Taking to Twitter, Commissioner of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said, “The number of people who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries has reached 677,000.” Further, he went on to say that the UN humanitarian agencies as well as their NGO partners have made a $1.7 billion appeal to donors to help people in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees throughout the region.

The @UN humanitarian agencies and their NGO partners have launched an appeal to donors for $ 1.7 billion to support affected people inside Ukraine, and refugees from Ukraine in the region. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 1, 2022

According to a report by UNHCR, at this pace, this is considered to be Europe's worst refugee crisis this century and UNHCR is preparing resources to respond as fast and efficiently as possible.

The report further reads that all of the bordering countries have done exceptionally well by keeping their borders open to people leaving Ukraine. The majority of Ukrainian refugees have migrated to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia, while some have travelled to other European nations. “National authorities are assuming responsibility for the registration, reception, accommodation and protection of these refugees,” as per the report.

UNHCR is ramping up its operations to aid Ukrainian refugees

Furthermore, UNHCR has a long-standing involvement in the area, which includes Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, as well as Romania, and has been managing the refugee response with other UN agencies and NGOs to assist national authorities. Amid the crisis, the UNHCR has also been ramping up its operations by rushing extra resources, personnel, and relief supplies to the region. The agency is even preparing to give monetary aid through cards as needed. UNHCR professionals in child welfare and protection are also available to assist country authorities.

Ukrainians have been fleeing their homeland since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" on Thursday, following weeks of army and armament buildup near the border. Women and children comprise a great proportion of those who have migrated to Poland. According to Euro News, the UN refugee agency's spokesperson, Chris Melzer, said there were 14-kilometre-long lines as well as a 40-hour wait at the Poland-Ukraine border.

In the meantime, the UN has reiterated its support for Ukraine. UN Secretary-General António Guterres authorised $20 million in emergency financing for the country last week.

(Image: AP)