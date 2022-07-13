UNHCR Survey Finds Around 65% Of Ukrainian Refugees Plan To Stay Abroad Until War Ends

The majority of Ukrainian refugees who fled the Russian invasion intend to remain in their host countries until hostilities end and the security situation in their nation gets better, according to a recent UNHCR report. Based on interviews with roughly 4,900 Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia between mid-May and mid-June 2022, the survey's conclusions, were released.

"Sixty five percent of respondents reported planning to stay in their current host country and nine percent were planning to move to another host country within the next month," according to the UNHCR report published on July 13.

The majority of survey respondents indicated their hope to return to their home areas as soon as possible, according to the research, but they were also concerned about the uncertainty about the future, which hindered their capacity to establish secure long-term plans. In the next two months, 16% of people plan to go back to Ukraine, with 15% of them just intending to remain for a short time to visit relatives, collect supplies, or assist family members in leaving.

Plans for refugees differed depending on their geographic origins, host nations, and the amount of time since their expulsion from Ukraine. According to the report, more refugees from Kyiv and other western regions planned to return than those who came from the east and north. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukrainian army to lay down its weapons, at which point Moscow began a full-scale military invasion of the country.

5,000 civilians have died since the invasion: UN Report

The UN's human rights office reported on July 12 that more than 5,000 civilians have died since the invasion, but added that the actual death toll was probably far higher. Since February 24, more than 8.7 million people have fled Ukraine, according to UNHCR. Numerous people have sought safety in neighbouring states. Almost 3.4 million Ukrainians left their nation in March alone.

The most recent tally, which is continuously expanding, showed 4,472,349 persons entering Poland, 786,839 entering Romania, 1,518,394 entering Russia, 905,104 entering Hungary, 523,707 entering Moldova, 569,702 entering Slovakia, and 16,668 entering Belarus. Women and children have made up the majority of the arrivals. All males between the ages of 18 and 60 have been urged to stay and fight in Ukraine.

