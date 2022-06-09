UNHCR Updates Data; Says More Than 4.8 Million Ukrainian Refugees Scattered Across Europe

At least 4.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been living in Europe, including those who first travelled to neighbouring countries and later moved to European nations, according to the UN refugee agency data on 9 June. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in a release said that 4,816,923 people have been recorded in Europe. The UNHCR said that around 7.3 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine and moved to other nations since Russia began its offensive on February 24.

The UNHCR said that the 4,816,923 refugees from Ukraine have been recorded in 44 countries across Europe since February 24. Of the 4.8 million individual Ukrainian refugees recorded in Europe, 3.2 million have registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes, according to UNHCR. Notably, several EU nations have been supporting Ukraine with humanitarian and defence assistance ever since Russia began its offensive. Furthermore, the EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine.

The Ukraine war has caused one of the largest human displacement crises in the world, and data is crucial to ensure an effective response.



Our data portal has been updated with new information on refugee registration and movements. Find out more: https://t.co/RUf5KHPbiY — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 9, 2022

The UNHCR noted that more than 2,313,700 people have crossed back into Ukraine.

According to the UN refugee agency, some people travel back to Ukraine to assess the situation, visit family members and check property while others heading to Western Ukraine and areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv plan to stay in Ukraine. Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, said that the data gathered by UNHCR is "crucial" to ensure effective humanitarian response and allowing their partners to help the people with specific support.

UN Estimates over 4300 Civilians Killed in Ukraine since February 24

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Thursday, 9 June, has stated that as many as 4,302 civilians have been killed, and 5,217 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), most of the civilian casualties were caused due to use of explosive weapons, including shelling. multiple launch rocket systems, missile and air strikes. The OHCHR said that an estimated 1,639 men, 1,075 women, 105 boys, and 100 girls as well as 67 children have been killed since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Furthermore, the gender of 1316 adults has not been confirmed yet. Of the total 5,217 people injured, there were 1,065 men, 727 women, 120 girls and 149 boys, and 170 children, while the gender of 2,986 adults remains unknown.

