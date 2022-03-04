The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution denouncing alleged human rights breaches committed by Russia during its military actions in Ukraine and establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate them. The UNHRC Council tweeted on March 4, "The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of #Russia's aggression against #Ukraine. YES: 32 NO: 2 ABSTENTIONS: 13"

32 members voted yes and 13 abstained on the March 4 ballot. Only Russia and Eritrea voted against in the 47-member body. Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, spoke out just before the vote, urging the council to recall its shared duty to ensure accountability by ordering the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes, as well as the identification of individuals involved.

Zelenskyy welcomes the UN's action

The Geneva-based council cannot make legally binding judgments, but it may convey crucial political statements and authorise investigations, such as the one that will be carried out by the three-person panel established by the vote on Friday. Further, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine praised the UN's action, saying that the evidence would be "documented and used in international courts."

I welcome the establishment by the #UN Human Rights Council of the International Commission of Inquiry to investigate facts of Russian war crimes against Ukraine. Evidence will be documented and used in international courts. Russian war criminals will be held accountable. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2022

The commission, which will operate alongside a huge, existing UN rights team for Ukraine, which has 60 people, will be set up for a one-year term and entrusted with providing a report by early 2023. Some human rights organisations have advocated for Russia's suspension as a voting member of the 47-member council. However, only the United Nations General Assembly in New York has the authority to decide on this.

Russia-Ukraine War

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 have been injured in Ukraine since the invasion began last Thursday, February 24. According to AP News, Ukraine's State Emergency Service claims that nearly 2,000 civilians have been killed.

Since Russia's invasion barely over a week ago, the International Criminal Court in The Hague has already begun investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians have been killed and more than 1.2 million have left the country. In its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied any human rights crimes, such as the purposeful targeting of civilians.

