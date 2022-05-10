UNHRC To Hold Special Session On 'human Rights Violation' By Russian Troops In Ukraine

As Moscow continued its alleged anti-Nazi operation in Ukraine, UN top rights body is set to convene a special meeting to address alleged Russian human rights violations in the war-torn nation. On Monday, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) said that it will hold an emergency session on Thursday, May 12 to discuss worsening human rights violations by Putin’s troops. Just last week, the UN body released a joint statement condemning Moscow’s “continuous atrocities and the resulting grave human rights and humanitarian crises” in Ukraine.

In the aftermath of the decision, which was supported by over 50 countries, the Ukrainian ambassador said that the meeting would send a strong message to Putin, who has been defending the military assault as necessary to defend his motherland. In a tweet, "together, we are sending another strong message to Putin and his clique of war criminals: you are isolated as never before," Yevheniia Filipenko said in a video shared on Twitter. He also expressed the need for the United Nations to take practical steps to address the Kremlin's increasing human rights violations and other daily crimes.

📰 PRESS RELEASE | Human Rights Council to Hold Special Session to Address the Deteriorating Human Rights Situation in Ukraine Stemming from the Russian Aggression on Thursday, 12 May



Russia ousted from UNHRC

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukraine threatened his country's sovereignty and launched an unprecedented military assault. The move drew significant angst from the international community, particularly the west. On April 7, the UN General Assembly in New York voted to oust the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council. A total of 93 countries voted in favour and 24 voted against the resolution while 58 nations abstained from voting. Before the voting started, Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya had called on the countries to support the resolution.

Russia, China, Vietnam, Syria, North Korea and Cuba were among the countries who voted against the resolution. India, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq were among the countries that abstained from voting. Notably, Moscow's violations became more evident after Zelenskyy's forces started regaining control of occupied territories where they discovered tortured and murdered civilians. Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin particularly gained attention for their civilian massacres.

