UNHRC To Hold Urgent Debate On Situation Of Human Rights In Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Shortly after the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted for a resolution titled 'aggression against Ukraine, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has also voted to hold an urgent debate over the escalating situation concerning human rights violations in the war-hit nation. The special session will be held on March 3, Thursday where the UNHRC will hold an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression ongoing for almost a week now.

Apart from the debate, the state members of the Council will also take action on a draft resolution.

Earlier, the Security Council had also voted to call for an emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. The measure for convening a meeting assembly was adopted by a vote of 11 in favour, with Russia voting against, and China, India, and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting. This came immediately after Russia vetoed on Friday a US-led draft security council resolution.

Notably, 10 such emergency sessions were earlier convened since 1950 following the adoption of resolution 377A (V) known as 'Uniting for Peace'.

Russian ambassador argues against debate

Russian Ambassador Gennady Gatilov, who opposed the request for an urgent debate expressed dissatisfaction with a number of delegations' attempts to "reignite conflict in the Council." He argued that the request to review the matter as an urgent debate had little to do with the actual concerns about human rights in Ukraine. Following the intervention, Human Rights Council President Federico Villegas asked for a vote on Ukraine's appeal by all 47 members of the council. With 29 votes in favour, five against, and 13 abstentions, the urgent debate is all set to be held by today afternoon.

Meanwhile, as the Russian troops continue to advance towards the Ukrainian capital, attacks have been intensified on the crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of tanks and other vehicles advanced towards the capital, Kyiv. Also, reports have surfaced of heavy explosions in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country. In the meantime, evacuations are presently underway for rescuing the stranded people.

