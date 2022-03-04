As a humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ukraine upon Russia’s invasion, the UNICEF has recently launched a fundraising drive to provide help and support to the people of Ukraine, estimating an immediate need of about 400 million euros (or approximately $441 million), according to Deputy Regional Director UNICEF Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia Philippe Cori. Referring to the graveness of the Ukrainian people’s situation in the war-torn nation, Cori told BFMTV broadcaster, “The situation is serious, we need to mobilise the team, with the Ukrainians having more and more difficulties to get access to aid."

Furthermore, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed great worry on Wednesday about the current scenario in Ukraine, saying that the Ukrainian people desperately require peace. These remarks of the UN chief came at an emergency UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that the UNGA has just voted to urge Russia to end its attack in Ukraine and remove all soldiers. As per media reports, during the emergency session, most of the nations spoke out against Russia's aggression.

The #UNGA has spoken and the message is loud and clear:



End hostilities in Ukraine — now.



Silence the guns — now.



Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy — now. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 2, 2022

In addition to this, UNICEF is also working to guarantee that Ukrainian families have access to clean water and food, as well as that child health and protection services, are maintained, BBC reported. Further, emergency shelters, maintenance for homes that have been destroyed by shelling, emergency monetary aid, psychological help, and warm clothes are all being funded by the UNHCR refugee agency.

UK's humanitarian organisations provide aid for Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Apart from these, many individuals and organisations in the United Kingdom are also seeking ways to aid the war-torn nation. According to BBC, there are some organisations that have been providing assistance, ranging from utilising donations to help individuals in conflict zones or fleeing bombings to allowing refugees to resettle in the UK.

The British Red Cross has started an appeal to assist the Ukrainian Red Cross in providing food, medication, clothes, and shelter to communities in eastern Ukraine, as well as first-aid instruction in bomb shelters. Save the Children, which is another UK-based foundation, is assisting refugees travelling into Romania and Lithuania, as well as in Ukraine itself, with cash, food, and other necessities. In addition, The Disasters Emergency Committee, which represents 15 of Britain's most well-known humanitarian organisations, is also mounting an appeal, with government matching funds up to £20 million.

Meanwhile, after Russia started a 'special operation' on Ukraine last week, nearly 875,000 people have left the war-torn nation. As per UNHCR, 4 million people are anticipated to escape in the next weeks and months.

Image: AP