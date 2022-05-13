In April alone at least 100 hundred children have been killed in the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, said the deputy executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Omar Abdi. Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, Abdi noted, "In just this past month, the UN verified that nearly 100 children were killed, and we believe the actual figures to be considerably higher." Russian strikes have also "damaged and destroyed" over hundred school buildings. He added, "More children have been injured and faced grave violations of their rights, and millions more have been displaced."

Abdi further noted that children are paying "an unconscionably high price" in the ongoing war. He added that so far 239 children have reportedly been killed and over 350 injured since the Russian invasion began on February 24. "These attacks must stop," he said, cautioning that the numbers are significantly lower than what is believed to be in reality. "Ultimately, the children need an end to his war--- their futures hang in the balance," Abdi added.

Since the beginning of the Russian onslaught, hundreds of schools across the country have reportedly been hit by arbitrary shelling and airstrikes. Education centres were being used as shelters, supply hubs, and communication points by the military, hindering the learning process of millions of children. This will leave a "long-term impact and enormous obstacles on children's return to education," he said. In addition, a large number of children have also been displaced from home.

Over 6mn refugees fled Ukraine since the war began

More than 6 million people have fled the country since the Russian invasion began on February 24, says data released by the UN High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday. According to the refugee monitoring agency of the UN, so far 12 million people have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine. The asylum seekers have mostly moved to its immediate neighbours - Poland, Romania, Russia, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Belarus. The Czech Republic on May 11 told BBC that it has granted at least 3,38,830 emergency visas to Ukrainians. Trains towards the western border of Ukraine have mostly remained packed. Poland so far has accepted most Ukrainian refugees - 3,272,943- compared to its neighbours.

With the Russian war gaining momentum in east Ukraine, the exodus has also rapidly surged in the past weeks. As of Thursday, Russia escalated its shelling of Luhansk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and the besieged city of Mariupol. Russia launched missile attacks on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, triggering a massive fire in a residential building. On the other hand, Russian troops renewed shelling on Azovstal steelworks, where over 2,000 soldiers are living in dire conditions.

