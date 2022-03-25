UNICEF Says Over 4 Million Ukrainian Children Displaced Since Start Of Russian Invasion

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 30, more than four million children have been displaced in Ukraine. The United Nations Children's Fund in a statement has said that 4.3 million children, which is more than half of the country's estimated 7.3 million kids, have been displaced amid the Russian military action.

According to UNICEF, the number includes more than 1.8 million children who have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries as refugees and 2.5 million kids have been displaced internally. Furthermore, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has announced that 78 children have been killed and 105 have been wounded in Ukraine since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on 24 February. Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director in the statement expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine and stressed that war has led to the "fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II." She called it a "grim milestone" and added that it could lead to lasting consequences for the coming generations. Catherine Russell further stated that non-stop violence has posed threat to the safety and wellbeing of kids.

“This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come. Children’s safety, wellbeing and access to essential services are all under threat from non-stop violence," Catherine Russell said in a press release.

The war in #Ukraine has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II.



This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come.https://t.co/sZQo7tfwXQ — Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) March 24, 2022

More than 3.6 million people fled Ukraine: UNHCR

Meanwhile, more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, according to the statistics released by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In order to avoid war and move to safety, people have left their homes and homeland and moved to neighbouring countries. According to the data released by the UNHCR, 2,173,944 people have moved to Poland, 563519 people have shifted to Moldova. Furthermore, 374,059 people have taken refuge in Hungry, 260,244 people have moved to Slovakia. 271,254 people have fled Ukraine and reached Russia as Moscow's offensive continues in Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post claimed that the armed forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defence operations in the Eastern, Southeast and Northeastern directions. On March 24, the armed forces of Ukraine shot down 9 enemy attacks, destroyed 12 tanks, about 20 units of armoured and automobile equipment and 9 artillery systems. Furthermore, 200 Russian soldiers lost their lives on Thursday, 24 March. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry accused the Russian armed forces of continuing their combat and violating international humanitarian law standards and the rules of war. The armed forces of Ukraine on March 24 hit 6 enemy air targets: 1 plane, 1 UAV and 4 cruise missiles.

Image: AP